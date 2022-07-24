Woman Suffers Life Threatening Injuries Amid Saturday Morning Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Saturday Morning shooting which has left one woman in life threatening condition. It happened around 2 A.M. Saturday as police were called to the 1800 block of Pontiac Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported as being in life threatening condition.

Police determined that the shooting took place at the intersection of Anthony Blvd & Oxford St, while the victim was inside a vehicle stopped at a red light. Shots were fired from another vehicle striking the vehicle that the victim was inside. Officers did locate several casings at that intersection, which caused the roadway to be closed for evidence collection.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to drive the victim to the hospital, but eventually pulled over to call 911 for medical assistance. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. This incident remains under investigation.