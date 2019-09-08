Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. early Sunday morning when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Smith Street on reports of a domestic battery investigation. Officers were informed that a female had possibly been involved in a domestic battery and had left prior to their arrival.

While on the scene, detectives were told that an adult female had arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Physicians determined that she was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A male was taken from the residence to the detective bureau to be interviewed.

At this time, detectives believe that the female that arrived at the hospital was involved in the domestic battery investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. Crime scene technicians have arrived at the scene and are collecting potential evidence.