DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old Butler woman suffered a lacerated spleen in a one-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says Celina Wood was traveling northbound on State Road 1 at about 2:46pm when she left the road, hitting a tree almost head-on. In addition to the internal injuries she also suffered a laceration to her left hand.

Wood was taken to a local hospital where she’s currently listed in stable condition.