Woman Struck And Killed On Carroll Road Thursday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was struck and killed Thursday evening while using a trail crossing.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Road where A woman was crossing Carroll Road using the Pufferbelly Trail where she was struck and killed, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, and other details are still limited at this time as the incident remains under investigation.