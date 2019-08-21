Woman shot dead, two children injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Fort Wayne that may have been witnessed by two small children.

It happened at approximately 9:42pm Tuesday in the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd.

Several shots were fired into the woman’s car, hitting her. While none of the bullets hit the 2-year-old and 5-year-old that were also in the car, they did suffer minor injuries from flying shards of glass.

There is no word yet on the woman’s identity or if police have any suspects in mind.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call them at 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. You can leave an anonymous tip if you’re worried about your safety.