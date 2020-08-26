Woman seriously injured after police chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman suffered serious injuries after a high-speed chase in Adams County.

Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was going northbound on CR 200 E according to our Parters in News at ABC 21.

Officials say she was going about 100 mph. After blowing through a stop sign, the car left the road, went into a ditch and then struck a fence and tree.

The woman was airlifted to the nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.