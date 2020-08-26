Woman seriously injured after police chase

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied/Adams County Sheriff's Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman suffered serious injuries after a high-speed chase in Adams County.

Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was going northbound on CR 200 E according to our Parters in News at ABC 21.

Officials say she was going about 100 mph. After blowing through a stop sign, the car left the road, went into a ditch and then struck a fence and tree.

The woman was airlifted to the nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here