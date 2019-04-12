Woman sentenced to 30 years for attacking ex-husband

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who pleaded guilty last month to attempted murder for trying to kill her ex-husband was sentenced Friday.

Shannon LaBrosse, 41, was sentenced to 30 years minus time served according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

RELATED: Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder of ex-husband

Court documents reveal LaBrosse struck the man, who has multiple sclerosis, in the head in his apartment in the 6300 block of Nina Drive in 2017. It goes on to say she put a plastic bag over the man’s head and struck him with a jar and hammer.

She previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for beating him with a hammer in 2011.