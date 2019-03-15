Woman sentenced to 12 years in child neglect case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for neglecting her infant and causing a brain injury.

Auralea Till, 35, was found guilty last month of neglect of a dependent according to the Journal Gazette. She was facing up to 16 years in prison.

Her 8-month-old son was found with a plastic bag over his head back on June 3, 2017. Police say she was drunk when the incident happened. The child suffered permanent brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Till told the court she is now sober.

She no longer has custody of her five children.