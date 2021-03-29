Woman sentenced to 12 years for hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was sentenced to 12 years behind bars Monday for her role in a September hit-and-run crash.

Brandee Johnson was sentenced to 12 years in prison according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. She also has a no-contact order with the victim, and her license, plates and registration are suspended for 12 years.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. Other charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent and three counts of criminal recklessness were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

She left her baby at a Speedway gas station on Bluffton Road after crashing her car into a man. She told police at the time that she fled because she already had warrants out for her arrest.