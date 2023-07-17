Woman sentenced in 2022 hit and run that killed teen

STUEBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Hope Richmond was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday and her license was suspended for 5 years.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Richmond pled guilty to three charges in May that included leaving the scene of a fatal accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

Police say that Richmond hit 13-year-old Wayden Bennett and 12-year-old Ryly Cumings on October 1, 2022 along CR 275 North near Lake James and then left the scene.

Bennett died two days later. Cumings was treated and released from the hospital.