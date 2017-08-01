Woman sentenced to four years for two Fort Wayne bank robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman will spend four years in prison for a pair of bank robberies.

32-year-old Tiffany Whisman pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing the Salin Bank on East State Blvd last October, and then the Salin Bank on Lima Road last February. She was given six years for each robbery, with four years suspended.

The Journal Gazette reports her father testified that he believes she’s mentally ill, but he just wants her to get help, not leniency.

Prosecutors say she was also convicted a dozen times as a juvenile, for some crimes that would’ve been felonies if she were an adult at the time.