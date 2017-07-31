Woman responsible for fatal crash sentenced to probation, mental health treatment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area woman has received a probation sentence for a crash she caused that killed another woman.

39-year-old Stacey Motz-Altman of Winona Lake was sentenced Monday to 8 1/2 years probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling and treatment after pleading “guilty but mentally ill” to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness charges.

She was driving 142-miles-per-hour when she rear-ended 54-year-old Luann Simon on US 30 near Goshen Road last September, forcing Simon’s vehicle into a semi.

Motz-Altman was also ordered to pay more than $29,000 to Simon’s husband, and ordered not to drive during her probation, according to the Journal Gazette.

Simon’s family says they have forgiven Motz-Altman.