Woman rescued from mobile home fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is safe after flames broke out at her mobile home in New Haven.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., Wednesday morning. The original 911 call came from inside the home, just off Moller Road near Adams Center Road. Once Adams Township fire crews arrived, they were able to rescue the woman. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the fire was quickly extinguished and most of the fire damage was contained to the inside of the home, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

