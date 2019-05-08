Woman pleads guilty to credit card fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman has pleaded guilty in a credit card fraud case.

Nikkia Baker pleaded guilty on Monday to aiding fraud and theft according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Court documents reveal Baker passed off credit card information to an accomplice, who used them to buy gift cards in December 2018.

Baker will serve one year for each count and a year of probation as part of the plea deal.

She also must submit to a psychological evaluation.

Baker is schedule to be sentenced on May 23.