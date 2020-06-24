Woman pleads guilty in baby neglect case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman pleaded guilty to causing skull fractures to her baby Wednesday.

Ashley Gilbert, 23, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent according to the Journal Gazette. A second neglect charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

RELATED: Mother accused of neglect after baby suffers skull fractures

Gilbert’s baby was sent to the hospital with a head injury last June twice about 10 days apart for a head injury. Doctors told police the baby suffered two traumatic brain injuries.

Gilbert could spend two years of a four-year sentence in prison.