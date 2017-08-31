Woman nearly drowns at local YMCA, dies at hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman is dead after nearly drowning at the Jackson R. Lehman YMCA, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, the woman was out of the pool with firefighters giving her medical attention.

She was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The YMCA spokesperson says they were not prepared to release a statement, but they’re hoping to learn more about the incident after police review the pool video.