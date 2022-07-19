Woman left in critical condition after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was found outside of a north side home this morning with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they were called to the 4000 block of Willshire Estates Drive near Maplecrest and Trier at around 8:15.

When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police searched a nearby home, but have not released any suspect information or made any arrests at this time.