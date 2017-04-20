Woman killed in Thursday morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says a woman stabbed at the Coldwater Crossing Apartments this morning has died.

Officers were called to the apartments on Northeast Drive at about 9:05am by family members who found the woman lying on the floor inside an apartment. She was in critical condition when police found her, and later died at a local hospital.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are processing the scene and canvassing the complex in hopes of speaking to someone that might have information about what happened.

The woman’s name and age have not yet been released.