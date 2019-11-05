Woman killed in Wells County crash

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 61-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving two vehicles and a deer this morning.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says this morning at 6:46am, a Huntington County man was headed westbound on State Road 124 near the Rock Creek Bridge when his vehicle hit a deer. The animal was launched into the air and landed on an eastbound vehicle, driven by a West Lafayette man.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered facial injuries, while his passenger, 61-year-old Bentura Loya of West Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene.