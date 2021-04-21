Woman killed in Third Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One woman is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting just northwest of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Third Street at about 5:13 pm. When they arrived they found two unconscious women inside the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with potential witnesses. No suspect information has been released yet.