Woman killed in Paulding County crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County Friday afternoon.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the intersection of U.S. 127 and Township Road 48 at 1:18 p.m. on a report of a crash.

Officials say a car driven by Karenann Winters, 76 of Grover Hill, Ohio, stopped at the stop sign on Township Road 48 and entered the intersection with 127. That’s when she was struck by a pickup truck going south on 127.

Winters was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital where she later died. The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene, while two passengers in the truck were taken to Van Wert Health for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.