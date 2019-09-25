Woman killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman has died after crashing in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Patsy Burton of Sturgis, Michigan, was traveling northbound on County Road 61, just south of County Road 4 in her Ford F-150 when she went off the side of the road. Burton overcorrected and lost control of the truck causing it to run off the west side of the road. The truck hit several trees as it traveled through the ditch line, then rolled onto its top and came to a rest facing south.

Burton was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The crash remains under investigation.