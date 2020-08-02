Woman injured in DeKalb County golf cart crash

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was injured in a golf cart crash Saturday night in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says a man was driving a golf cart headed west in the 3100 block of CR 4 when he lost control at just before 8 p.m., causing a woman sitting in the front passenger seat to be ejected.

The woman, 47 and from Ashley, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center on a complaint of head pain and was also treated for road rash.

The driver, 43 and also from Ashley, was not hurt.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.