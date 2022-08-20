Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, there was a big gathering at the residence when a shooter or shooters fired several rounds with one hitting the female.

Investigators are looking through the area for evidence and any witnesses.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the shooting, contact them at 427-1201, contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.