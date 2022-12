FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School.

A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van. She was taken to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle, resulting in life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.