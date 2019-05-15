Woman in fair condition after Tuesday afternoon crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is in fair condition after her vehicle hit the back of a semi-trailer Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on I-69. A man was driving a semi northbound on I-69 between U.S. 6 and State Road 4 and had to stop for traffic. A woman driving an SUV approached the semi and crashed into the back of the trailer leaving her trapped.

Fire crews managed to remove her from the vehicle. She was then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she is now in fair condition.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by DeKalb County EMS, Lutheran Air, Ashley-Hudson Fire Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Office and the Indiana State Police.