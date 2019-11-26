Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is clinging to life after being hit by an SUV in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News she was hit while walking into the Kroger in the 6300 block of East State Blvd., just before 6:15 pm. The SUV had been driving eastbound through the parking log, right in front of the store’s entrance, when the woman reportedly walked into the vehicle’s path.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but her status was downgraded to critical condition upon arrival.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was interviewed by police. It doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.