Woman identified in fatal Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The victim of a Monday afternoon fatal crash in Huntington County has been identified.

The Huntington County Coroner says Cynthia J. Asher, 67 of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene from the crash which occurred at 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Mahon Road in Jackson Township.

Officials say she had stopped on Mahon Road and allowed a couple of vehicles to pass before she crossed the highway and was struck by a car going east. Her vehicle was T-boned on the driver’s side and spun before coming to a stop in the median.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy is pending, with the investigation still ongoing.