Woman hospitalized after severe attack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is clinging to life after what Fort Wayne police are investigating as a battery case.

Officers were called to the St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room at 12:15am today about a woman who arrived there with injuries suffered in an apparent assault. She ended up being transferred to another hospital for treatment for what were described as “life-threatening” injuries.

Police say the assault happened in the 1000 block of Home Avenue. While several witnesses have been interviewed, police say it’s too early to determine the exact nature or cause of the woman’s injuries.

No suspect information has been released.