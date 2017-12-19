Woman hit by passing vehicle in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being struck by a passing vehicle in DeKalb County.

Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were called to the crash at 7662 S.R. 8 in St. Joe. Once on the scene they found the 19-year-old woman lying in the grass near the road. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later identified as Laurel Stombaugh. Police say she suffered injuries to the head, arm, wrist and hip. However, her condition is unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, Earl Vanscoder, 61, told police that he saw Stombaugh standing at the end of a driveway, but then she suddenly ran into the road. Vanscaoder told police he hit his breaks, but was unable to avoid hitting Stombaugh.

Stombaugh was tossed over his vehicle. She then crawled off the side of the road.

Vanscadoer did not sustain any injuries.