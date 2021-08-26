Woman killed in hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman was hit and killed by an SUV east of Downtown Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to East State Blvd., just west of Kentucky Avenue, at about 9:15pm after the woman was hit while crossing the street by a westbound driver, who kept driving towards North Side High School. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now looking for a silver or tan-colored smaller SUV with “heavy front-end damage.” State Blvd. was closed between Kentucky Avenue and Bayer Avenue while police gathered evidence.