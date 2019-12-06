Woman hit, killed by car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a Fort Wayne street Thursday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says the incident happened just after 6pm in the 4400 block of South Anthony. Officers arriving on the scene found the woman lying in the road, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died soon after.

Initial information indicates the vehicle was headed northbound on Anthony at the time, and the victim had been crossing the street.

Police say it’s unclear if there were any contributing factors to the crash, which is still under investigation.