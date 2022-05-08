Woman hit by SUV has life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after a hit and run Saturday night.

It started around 10:21 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Wagner Street.

Once officers arrived, they discovered an adult female lying in the middle of the road. Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said a dark-colored SUV hit the woman and fled the scene. Officers found the SUV close to the crash site; however, the driver could not be located.

As a result of the crash, Spy Run Avenue was closed to all traffic between Main Street and Fourth Street.

Investigators are asking if anyone has any information on the incident, to please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.