Woman hit by car on Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in the middle of Coliseum Blvd. Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the woman had tried to cross Coliseum when she walked into the path of a vehicle near the intersection with Lake Avenue at about 9:29pm. Police found her lying in the roadway with a severe injury to her arm. Her injuries were determined to be life-threatening after she arrived at a nearby hospital.

Police say she tried to cross the road in an unsafe area for pedestrians. The driver of the car that hit her remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Southbound Coliseum Blvd. was closed to all traffic at Lake Ave. while police processed the scene.