Woman hit by bus dies from injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman hit by a Citilink bus earlier this month died on Friday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Sherri Hatmaker, 59 of Fort Wayne, died Friday evening in the hospital. Her cause of death was due to blunt force injuries from the crash, and her death was ruled an accident.

She was struck by a bus in the intersection of Baker Street and Harrison Street on December 9 at about 6:20 p.m. Hatmaker was hospitalized until her death.

She is the 40th fatal crash victim in Allen County this year.

The crash is still under investigation.