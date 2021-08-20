Woman guilty of killing ex’s girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman was convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend yesterday.

An Allen County jury found 29-year-old Alisha Lampkin guilty of murder in the February 2020 stabbing death of 25-year-old Tonisha Richardson. Vervia Richardson tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she feels the boyfriend is partly to blame:

“I think he was sleeping with both of them, and I think emotions got high and my daughter wasn’t going to back down. She had feelings for him, and they should have left her out of their mess, period. And she would still be here,” she said.

Lampkin could get up to 65 years in prison when she’s sentenced on October 8th.