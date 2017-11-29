Woman fractures spine in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Kendallville woman broke her back in a one-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says witnesses claim 50-year-old Lois Williamson slumped over while driving in the northbound passing lane of State Road 3, near County Road 70, in Laotto at about 11:41am.

The truck went across both lanes of southbound traffic and down a steep embankment, into a wooded area where it hit multiple trees before eventually coming to a stop. Police believe she suffered a seizure before the crash, which led to her losing consciousness.

She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.