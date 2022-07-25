Woman found shot on Willshire Estates Drive has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police were called to a home in 4000 block of Willshire Drive shortly after 8 a.m. on July 19 after a man reported a woman outside bleeding.

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An unresponsive adult male was found dead inside a residence and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reports that Thin Thin Khaing, 47, from Fort Wayne died July 23 at a local hospital. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office also reported that Khaing had been involved in a domestic dispute with her husband before she was shot by him and then fled to a neighbor’s residence, who then called police.

Khaing is the 15th homicide in Fort Wayne/Allen County in 2022.