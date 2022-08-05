Woman found guilty in 2020 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman has been found guilty in a 2020 murder.

The Journal Gazette reports that Kennisha Jackson was found guilty of the murder of Diquan Meriwether. She was also found guilty of using a firearm in the crime, making her eligible for a 20-year sentence enhancement. She faces a total of 85 years, with sentencing scheduled for August 29. For the shooting that happened January 14, 2020.

It was the third time the case had gone to trial, with the first being postponed and the second declared a mistrial. Her defense had argued that the shooting was in self-defense.

It happened when Meriweather went to Jackson’s home to collect $80.