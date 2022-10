FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred last week.

Fort Wayne Police made a traffic stop at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue. Officers arrested Christian Habegger.

Habegger is accused of stabbing Robert Higginbotham to death back on Oct. 13.

She was taken to the Allen County Jail and is facing a preliminary charge of murder.