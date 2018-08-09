Woman facing charges after drug arrest

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is facing charges after a drug raid Wednesday morning.

Kiersten Scanlon is facing charges of dealing cocaine, dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say police searched a mobile home in Dupont Estates at around 8 a.m. after tips of gang activity and drug trafficking.

Police say they stopped Scanlon and her boyfriend just after 7 that morning. During the traffic stop, police found a small digital scale and $2471 in cash.

A short time later, police searched the home. Court documents reveal police discovered 41.3 grams of cocaine, 1.7 grams of mushrooms, an AR rifle, 0.2 grams of cocaine in a pocketbook, 0.7 grams of MDMA, a .22 caliber rifle, baggies, scales and pipes.