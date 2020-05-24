Woman dies from Sunday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle into another vehicle.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the intersection of Illinois Road and Thomas Road at around 2:40 Sunday afternoon on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Officers were also advised that the motorcyclist was still on the ground.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman on the ground in the intersection. The Fort Wayne Fire Department started giving first aid to the woman on the scene, she then was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman died as a result of her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to witnesses, the woman was driving her motorcycle eastbound on Illinois when a vehicle turning into Apple Glen went into the path of the motorcycle causing her to hit the vehicle.

The Fatal Accident Team and the Fort Wayne Police Air Support Unit were called to investigate the incident and find out the exact cause of the crash.