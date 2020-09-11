Woman dies from injuries suffered in 2019 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who was shot multiple times back in June of 2019 has died from her injuries.

Nichole Y. Paschall, 49, was found unresponsive in her bed at a rehabilitation facility and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says her cause of death is due to complications from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of her death a homicide.

This marks the 35th homicide in Allen County this year.

Paschall was shot multiple times during the afternoon of June 23, 2019 in the 4400 block of Oliver Street in Fort Wayne. She was taken to a local hospital where she recovered and was admitted to a long term rehabilitation facility. Paschall remained there until her death.

The incident is still under investigation.