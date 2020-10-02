Woman dies after crashing into five vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman that police think may have been intoxicated has died after a series of Thursday night crashes on Coliseum Blvd.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was first called to the Regency Inn on Coliseum at about 9:30pm on an unrelated call, when they encountered the woman, who approached officers asking for help retrieving some personal items from the hotel. When officers began to suspect that she was drunk, she took off in a vehicle, hitting one in the parking lot and speeding away.

Police chased her eastbound on Coliseum. She hit three vehicles while crossing the entrance to Glenbrook Mall, then hit a fifth vehicle at the intersection of Coldwater Rd. before going off the road and slamming into a utility pole.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a nearby hospital. The drivers of the other vehicles were not hurt.

All lanes of traffic at Coliseum and Coldwater were either restricted or closed while the investigation and cleanup took place.