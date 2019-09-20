Woman dead after Friday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman has died as a result of a crash Friday afternoon.

It started just after 4 p.m. when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Liberty Mills Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) was called out to investigate the crash. The team will reconstruct the crash, go over witness statements, take measurements, and collect evidence to help them determine the cause of the crash.

Preliminarily, the information indicates the motorcycle was going eastbound on W. Jefferson Boulevard and the SUV was turning south onto Liberty Mills Road. Officers have yet to determine what the traffic light status was for each driver.

Currently, West Jefferson remains open, but there are lane restrictions until detectives are done investigating. Officers are saying to expect delays through the area and to use caution as officers are still working on the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details come in.