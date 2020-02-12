Woman critically injured in head-on crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman suffered critical injuries in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 4400 block of St. Joe Center Road at 9:48 a.m. after a report of a crash and a woman pinned in a car. Police say a man crossed the center line while going eastbound on St. Joe Center Road. A woman going west was then struck head-on.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the man was taken with minor injuries.

The crash caused the closure of St. Joe Center Road for about an hour and a half. The crash is still under investigation.