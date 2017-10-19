Woman critical after early morning assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after being severely beaten outside a Fort Wayne apartment early this morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the Villages of Hanna Apartments on Eden Street at 3:46 A.M. after someone found a woman bleeding and lying in the common hallway of the apartment building.

Police arrived and found she had severe head trauma. She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded to critical condition.

Detectives went door-to-door interviewing people in nearby apartments. If you have any idea what happened, call police or report it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.