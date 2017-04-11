Woman in critical condition after car goes off I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition, after a crash Monday night on I-69.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on northbound I-69 at the 314 mile marker. Once there, they found a guardrail in the middle of the interstate and a vehicle down an embankment next to the roadway. A woman was inside the vehicle and had to be removed by fire crews. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was driving northbound I-69 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the guardrail. The vehicle proceeded down an embankment and came to rest approximately fifty feet from the roadway.

Northbound traffic on I-69 will be restricted to one lane of travel in the area of the 314 mile marker while Crash Investigators process the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.