Woman in critical condition after assault, suspect in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is in critical condition after being physically assaulted by a man.

Wednesday, just before 3:30 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the area of 1500 West Main Street in reference to a disturbance. A person in the area heard the woman screaming for help, prompting him to call police.

Once officers arrived, the man took off running. After a short chase, officers were able to catch him and take him into custody. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was determined to be in critical condition due to head and neck injuries.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect. It’s unknown at this time what relationship, if any, the suspect and victim have. Criminal charges are pending once Detectives complete their interviews.