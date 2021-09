DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Harlan woman was critically injured in an early-morning crash on County Road 68.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the 20-year-old was driving eastbound in the 4700 block of CR 68 at 3:15am when she lost control for an unknown reason, going off the road to hit a tree and then a utility pole.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.